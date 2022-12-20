Gunshot causes outage in Bawku

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Residents of Bawku in the Upper East Region experienced hours of outage Monday afternoon.



The incident occurred at 13:07hrs after the Zebilla-Bawku 161kV line tripped on earth causing an outage to the Bawku Bulk Supply Point.



“Fault has been identified as broken conductor [on tower number 287 within Bawku town] as a result of gunshot.



“The outage has affected supply to Bawku, Pusiga, Garu, Gamabaga, Nelerigu, Bunkprugu and their environs. Other affected areas include Bittou in Burkina Faso and Dapongo in Togo,” a statement from GRIDCo said.



It added that “a joint team from GRIDCo and NEDCo are on site making all efforts to resolve the unfortunate situation.”



Meanwhile, eight people have been killed in Bawku in the Upper East Region follow­ing ethnic disturbances between Kusasis and Mamprusis.



An alleged killing of an old man at Natinga on Saturday result­ed in sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.



The spillover of gunshots on Sunday resulted in the death of two more persons, bringing the death toll to eight.



However, a young man in his 20s, who was injured, was receiving treatment at the Quality Medical Centre in Garu.