General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Gun shooting incident under investigation; I can’t give details – Hawa Koomson

Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomsoon

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomsoon has told the Appointments Committee of Parliament she is unable to disclose the details of her infamous gun-shooting incident because it is still under investigation.



Appearing before the committee for vetting Thursday, February 18, the former Minister for Special Development Initiative pleaded with the committees to be excused from delving into the details of the matter.



“As I said the case is under investigation so I will plead if I can be excused, I don’t want to say much on it”, she said when asked if it was true that she was only taking a fall for “a gangster” who shot the gun that day.



She had admitted to firing gunshots at a voters registration center in her constituency on Monday, July 20, 2020 “to protect herself” during a voters registration exercise. This incident attracted wide criticisms including calls for her resignation and dismissal.



This, she explains to the committee was necessitated by the exigencies of the situation of that day. She says it was a regrettable incident.



“It was unfortunate incident which I wished never happened on that day. I don’t also pray that it ever happens again in the history of our politics in Ghana. Mr Chairman, I want to use this opportunity to apologize to the people who were so scared on that day. It was in defense of myself because I felt my life was in danger in the circumstance that I found myself that day. I thought I needed to have saved my life”, she explained.