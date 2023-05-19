Guinea-Bissau confers highest national honour on Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly been conferred with the highest national award of Guinea-Bissau, the Amilcar Cabral Medal.



The Amilcar Cabral Medal award, which is named after the renowned African independence warrior, Amilcar Lopes da Costa Cabral, is given to personalities who demonstrate bravery and exemplary leadership in their fields of endeavour.



Lopes da Costa Cabral is said to have masterminded the liberation of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde from their colonial masters, Portugal.



According to asaaseradio.com, the award was in recognition of President Akufo-Addo’s selfless dedication and commitment to the cause of the African continent and humanity in general.



Akufo-Addo, after receiving the Amilcar Cabral Medal award, stated that he will be forever grateful for the honour done him.



“It is an award I will cherish for the rest of my life,” the president is quoted by asaaseradio.com as having said.



The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló presented Akufo-Addo with the award during his (Akufo-Addo's) three-day state visit to the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











IB/WA