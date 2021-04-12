Guild of Servants inaugurates 102 Altar Servers

Religion of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Guild of Servants of the Sanctuary (GSS), Anglican Diocese of Accra, at the weekend inaugurated 102 Altar Servers from six Archdeaconries including the Deanery.



They were officially received after a period of probation and rigorous training.



Clad in their red cassocks and quarters, the servers took turns in batches to be prayed for before receiving their medals as a symbol of their official membership of the guild.



The Reverend Canon Victor Leon Acquaye, Chaplain of the GSS, Anglican Diocese of Accra, who led the brief inaugural reception at the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, admonished the servers to stay true to their calling and give off their best.



He said their calling must remain their topmost priority, which required them to be dedicated and committed to their ministry at their respective parishes.



“The commitment to service should be unwavering; but with joy and gladness,” he reiterated the call, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the reception service.



According to him, discipline amongst servers had seemingly dwindled but was quick to indicate that it was time for members of the guild to re-dedicate themselves to service with an even sustained commitment in their individual capacities to grow the guild.



Brother Joseph Nii Moi Addo, the Diocesan Director of the GSS, reiterated the call for servers to exude a stronger commitment to the guild and develop an unquenchable passion in their service as a duty to God, the church, and humanity.



He said being a member of the Servers Guild came with thorough dedication and commitment to the cause of God as a major obligation and a pathway in fulfilling His purpose in their lives.