Source: 3 News

Gt Accra chiefs demand end to post-electoral riots on their land

Supporters of the NDC have been protesting over the election results

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has added its voice to the calls for peace in the aftermath of the December 7 elections.



Members of the House led by their President, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Council, are demanding an end to elections-related “riots and violence’ across the nation’s capital.



“As the traditional rulers of the Greater Accra Region, we deem it our duty to ensure that all citizens are able to carry out their daily activities in an environment free of violence,” the House said in a statement released on Friday, December 18.



“This is why we wish to add our voice to the call for peace and an end to the 2020 election related riots and violence.”

This comes in the wake of scattered demonstrations by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country.



Mainly protesting at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in Accra, the NDC supporters want the results of the elections as declared on Wednesday, December 9 overturned in favour of their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Mahama himself, a couple of days after the results were declared by Chair of the EC Jean Mensa, said he won and that the will of the people had been subverted.



But the Greater Accra Region chiefs insist Ghana’s elections have been hailed all over the world as a success.



They said since the country is grounded in a constitution and governed by law, “any disagreements with regard to any aspect of the electoral process must be addressed and resolved using the appropriate procedures prescribed by the law”.



They, therefore, expressed dismay at the trend of events unfolding in different parts of the country, especially in the Greater Accra Region.



“We, therefore, unequivocally condemn the acts of violence and lawlessness related to the declaration of the election result that are being perpetrated,” the statement said.



“This is not a reflection of the Ghana we want to build for future generations.



“We wish to remind all parties involved that Ghana is for us all and that such acts do not augur well for the peace and unity which we have struggled over decades to build for our country.



“Such acts rather stoke disunity, division and hatred-traits that have no place in our beloved nation.”



The chiefs are, ultimately, calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to desist from acts that will muddy the peace enjoyed over the years.

