Diasporian News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Diana Hopeson, Contributor

Grune people thanks Akufo-Addo for positioning an airstrip in Anataaim

Gabriel Agambila

On Wednesday the 3rd of March 2021, in New Jersey, from the office of the Terraburiyelle in the Diaspora, Mr. Gabriel Agambila on behalf of the Grune people wrote to thank the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for listening to their request to position an airstrip in Anataaim, that is closer to Navrongo than Bolga and also for continuing the building of the airport in the said area.



The Terraburiyelle continues to appeal to the president to continue and complete the only hospital in the region that serves as a regional hospital, so that residents will not have to rush to Tamale in the Northern Region for scans.



The Terraburiyelle and his people are also very grateful to the government for making Grune an examinable language. According to the Terraburiyelle, “indeed, this gesture is indicative of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s good thoughts of the region and we are very grateful.”



“We are also very thankful to the IGP, who took time off his busy schedule to make a tour of the region to see how they can bring an end to the rampant armed robbery in the region.”



Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has promised to support the Upper East Regional Police Command in their attempts to clamp down on the incessant highway robberies in the region.



Terraburiyelle and his team concluded by wishing Ghana a happy 64th independence celebrations and hoped that we will all continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols by wearing our face masks, washing our hands frequently under running water and observing social distance to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.



He continued to advise health practitioners that “though the vaccine is in, and as front liners, you may be first to receive it, do not be complacent, your life is important to us” the Terraburiyelle concluded.