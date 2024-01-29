Growing tensions at NLA as workers vow to resist retirement extension of finance director

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A source at the National Lotteries Authority has told GhanaWeb that there is growing agitation and anger among workers over the decision of the management of the authority to extend the retirement of one of the company directors.



According to the source who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, the workers are unhappy about this particular arrangement being pushed by their management members because he is not the first to go on retirement in the last few years.



The source explained that the said official, Ernest Morte, the Director of Finance, has been in the position for the last eight (8) years and is due for retirement in February 2024.



The source stressed that this news has angered the workers to the extent that they have vowed to use all means available to oppose this.



"We vow to use all available means to resist the imposition of a retiree when there are equally competent and experienced professionals. The workers' position to fight the action follows the retirement of a number of officials for the past two years, including a director for research in December 2023 without any re-engagement and sp we wonder what is the grounds for the pending action by the Board of Directors and management this time," the source said.



Ernest Morte's retirement in February will bring to an end his over 30 years in active service, having risen through the ranks to become acting Director General for 6 months at the time Osei Ameyaw exited the company.



He also acted as the Director of Finance at the same time during that period.



"The irony of the saga is the board's inability to make him the substantive in any of the positions but wants to offer him an extension. The NLA under Sammi Awuku has enjoyed industrial harmony which must be safeguarded to improve productivity, growth and development," the source added.



GhanaWeb will keep this story open and share updates as and when they come through with its readers.



AE



