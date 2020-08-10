Regional News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: GNA

Group welcomes Mahama's promise to pay Assembly members

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Rescue Mission Volunteers, a group affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has welcomed the Party’s Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s pledge to “pay Assembly Members monthly” if voted into power in the December General Election.



The Group said Assembly Members played a critical role in the local government system and that it was time they were recognised and appreciated.



This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Divine Ferg Afedo, the Convenor, Ransford Delali Kasu, the Secretary and Mr Justice Avedzi, the Public Relations Officer of the Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



"The manifesto pledge, which we trust Mr Mahama to implement, considering his track record as President, will go a long way to push the frontiers of Ghana's local government architecture, knowing how crucial the role of the Assembly Member is", the statement said.



It said the promise, aside empowering and motivating Assembly Members to work more effectively, would also attract more qualified personalities with varied backgrounds to participate in the local governance to transform the running of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



The statement said the policy, which included regular capacity-building workshops for Assembly Members would improve governance at that level.



It appealed to the citizenry to embrace the concept and vote for Mr Mahama in the December polls.



"We humbly request Mr Mahama and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to consider dedicating a percentage of the District Assembly Common Fund to each electoral area to be known as "Electoral Area Common Fund" to enable Assembly Members to undertake developmental projects in their respective electoral areas to complete the Assembly Member empowerment agenda," the statement added.

