Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Spelele TV

Group wants Jaman South MCE sacked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group of NPP executives in the Jaman South constituency are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency fire the Municipal Chief Executive of the Jaman South Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Abu, for his actions and inactions against the party in the just-ended elections leading to the loss of the NPP seat in the area.



Addressing the press yesterday in Drobo, the Youth Organiser of the party, Samuel Obeng-takyi, said the MCE financed and sponsored the skirt and blouse which his guys spearheaded.



He, however, indicated that the MCE used the official vehicle to convey people to vote against the MP, Yaw Afful.



Obeng Takyi said the MCE never joined the campaign either for Nana Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate and so the president must with all due respect sack him before his inauguration.



On his part, the 1st Vice-chairman of the party, Henry Yaw Afful (Henforo) also said one Nana Kyeremeh Bediako Kennedy(Drobo Abontendomhene) who is a board member of the National Service Secretariat must also be sacked with immediate effect.



Henforo alluded that the chief also masterminded the initiation of the skirt and blouse.



Moreover, the group indicated that the MCE, Alhaji Abu was spotted in an all-white attire jubilating in town with his spokesperson the next day after the polls when the incumbent MP, Hon. Yaw Afful, lost the seat to the NDC candidate with a margin of 1,903 votes.



"The Jaman South seat has been held with the NPP for 20 years but has now been gifted to the NDC for the first time as a result of 'Skirt and blouse' voting which was influenced by the Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Abu and some traditional leaders especially those who have benefited from the government of Nana Addo as board members hence the group's demand for the dismissal of these unfaithful individuals," the youth organiser, Samuel Obeng Takyi said.

