Source: Ghana Guardian

Group wants Chairman Wontumi sanctioned over 'unhealthy comments' on Mahama's daughter

Chairman Wontumi

The Concerned Women Ghana (CWG) has condemned an "unsavoury and despicable comment" made by NPP's Bernard Antwi Bosiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, urging the country's authorities to take action to bring the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling party "to his knees".



Chairman Wonntumi, attacked the NDC flag bearer, John Mahama, accusing him of using his little daughter Farida to court public sympathy votes in the upcoming 2020 election.



In his usual political attacks on the former president few days ago on his Wontumi TV, the NPP chairman warned Mr Mahama that if he continues to flaunt his daughter to the public, "somebody would catch her and do something to her", a statement the CWG says should be investigated.



"This unfortunate comment should not be passed off as a mere political talk. The impact of Wontumi's language is just as harmful as committing the act," the CWG said in a statement.



The Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC has already lodged a complaint with the police.



But the CWG believes other powerful members of the society must rise to condemn the Chairman.



"We, by this statement, wish to bring to the attention of the President of the Republic of Ghana; H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Gender Minister; Honorable Cynthia Morrison, Social services, the National Peace Council and Church leaders, an unfortunate comment made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi," it read.



Read full statement below



THE CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA (CWG)



Press Statement



25th October, 2020



CHAIRMAN WONTUMI'S UNHEALTHY COMMENTS MUST BE SANCTIONED _____________________________________



We, by this statement, wish to bring to the attention of the President of the Republic of Ghana; H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Gender Minister; Honorable Cynthia Morrison, Social services, the National Peace Council and Church leaders, an unfortunate comment made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.



Chairman Wontumi's anger gun is cocked once again and this time, the target is a mere child.



Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako who was speaking on Kumasi-based radio station Wontumi Radio made very unsavoury and despicable comment about a child who could be considered a minor. His comments are so shameful we do not wish to repeat it. This unfortunate comment should not be passed off as a mere political talk. The impact of Wontumi's language is just as harmful as committing the act.



As concerned women and citizens, we have a legal obligation to notify authorities of actions that could cause serious damage to the cognitive, social and emotional development of a child. It doesn't have to take us a long time to find the courage to alert authorities of the unhealthy behaviours of 'powerful' politicians.



We are hoping that the aforementioned parties will understand how important their intervention will be.



Meanwhile, anything and everything the authorities can do to bring Wontumi to his knees could make a difference.



Child Protection is everyone's business!!!!!!



Stay safe, Covid is not gone!



Ciao!



SIGNED:



Annette Enyo



Executive Secretary



0200951910/0279097181





