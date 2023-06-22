Group urges MPs to foster Chinese and French proficiency among constituents for enhanced job market opportunities

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

A group has called upon Members of Parliament to facilitate the development of Chinese and French language skills among their constituents, emphasizing the growing competitiveness of the job market and the need for language proficiency.



With the country's tertiary institutions producing a significant number of graduates each year, it has become imperative for job seekers to possess a diverse skill set.



During the Chinese Bridge Competition organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, Professor Josephine Dzahene-Quarshie, the head of the institute, stressed the significance of Chinese language knowledge in Ghana.



She highlighted the importance of exposing individuals to the Chinese language to enhance their prospects in the job market.



In line with this goal, Emmanuel Anakwa Adu-Ntow, the organizer for JKD Language Network, revealed that his organization has reached out to Members of Parliament with a proposal to collaborate on teaching constituents Chinese and French languages.



Adu-Ntow, who is also a Chinese language tutor, specifically commended Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the MP for Ablekuma South, for actively ensuring that constituents benefit from the language program. He called on other MPs to follow Vanderpuije's lead and support language proficiency initiatives in their respective constituencies.



The initiative aims to equip individuals with valuable language skills, which can open up opportunities for employment in various sectors, especially those with international connections. Proficiency in Chinese and French can enhance communication abilities, broaden career prospects, and contribute to economic growth.



The call for MPs to play a role in facilitating language training underscores the importance of adapting to the evolving demands of the job market.



By empowering constituents with Chinese and French language proficiency, individuals will be better positioned to meet the requirements of an increasingly competitive employment landscape.