Group petitions Akufo-Addo to appoint new KATH CEO

Health News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: peacefmonlince.com

A group calling itself Asante Youth For Justice has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint a new Chief Executive Office for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) ) following the exit of the former CEO, Dr Oheneba Danso.



The group in a statement expressed worried that the health facility is without a leader for months – they claimed that is a “potential threat to millions of Ghanaians”



“Mr President we are very much concerned about the fact that several weeks after the position of the CEO became vacant, there has not been a replacement.” A portion statement reads



Adding that, “Dear Mr President, to paraphrase your famous statement that your government knows how to bring back the economy and not human lives, we would like to respectfully remind you that the delay in the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer for KATH poses potential threats to the lives of millions of Ghanaians who depend on the facility for their health needs.”



Read the full statement below:



PETITION BY ASANTE YOUTH FOR JUSTICE ON IMMEDIATE APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO FOR KOMFO ANOKYE TEACHING HOSPITAL (KATH)



We members of the Youth For Justice (YFJ) wish to bring to the attention of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the urgent need for the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) following the exit of the former CEO, Dr Oheneba Danso.



Mr President, we are very much concerned about the fact that several weeks after the position of the CEO became vacant, there has not been a replacement.



As we all know KATH is a strategic health facility whose management and administration must at all times be a top priority for the country.



The fact that for several weeks since the exit of the former CEO, no one has been appointed to replace him is a matter of utmost concern to us as a group.



Dear Mr President, to paraphrase your famous statement that your government knows how to bring back the economy and not human lives, we would like to respectfully remind you that the delay in the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer for KATH poses potential threats to the lives of millions of Ghanaians who depend on the facility for their health needs.



Suffice it to say that every single day KATH operates without a substantive CEO means many more lives are in danger of being denied quality and reliable healthcare delivery.



We are therefore by this petition appealing to your good office to consider with urgency, the need to appoint a substantive CEO to ensure the smooth running of the facility.



We hope that this petition will be treated with all the urgency it deserves.



Signed



Kofi Owusu Coordinator Asante Youth For Justice



Cc

The Chief of Staff, Office of the President.

Minister of Health

Board Chairman, KATH