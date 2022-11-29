Group petition majority caucus in Parliament to reconsider Ken Ofori-Atta's removal

Politics of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

Youth for Accountable Governance (YAG), a public interest advocacy group based in Accra has called on the Majority Caucus in Parliament to reconsider their decision demanding the dismissal of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta from office.



According to the group, the withdrawal of their decision would restore hope to the financial sector and help reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy.



This was contained in a petition signed by both the Executive Secretary of the group and the Founder, Mr. Benjamin Gyawu Appiah and Tony Marshall respectively, and copied to the governing New Patriotic Party members in Parliament.



The group stated that “the economic situation that has affected the lives of numerous Ghanaians is not the creation of any individual in the world”.



According to them, “the challenges facing the country are not peculiar to Ghana as many other nations across the globe are going through the same phenomena and therefore cannot be blamed on the finance minister”.



“The exogenous factors which include the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have deepened the woes of Africa and have thus exposed the generational failure of building a robust African-Ghanaian economy free from external loans and grants”, the group remarked.



They however appealed to the majority group in Parliament to reconsider their position demanding the removal or resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.