Group partners with Crime Check to advocate against sexual violence

Regional News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: Aba Asamoah, Contributor

A group of Ghanaian professional ladies based in the Netherlands has partnered with Crime Check Foundation to create awareness of sexual violence.



The group, Perfect Ladies International, donated 1600 euros to kick start the awareness creation



Presenting the cash donation to the Executive Director of a Crime Check Organisation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the leader of the group, Naa Jormo Akua Dedaa I, Queen mother of Kuntunse stressed that rape and sexual violence should not be condoned.



According to her, oftentimes rape victims shy away from reporting cases for fear of being stigmatized.



“As a Queen mother I have had to take up cases of rape to the police and ensure that the victim gets justice but we cannot do it alone” she noted.



The number of unreported sexual abuses, according to her, is increasing, therefore, the decision by the group started an advocacy project.



An average of 40 cases of rape and sexual violence are reported every day in Ghana, a study by the world organization in 2021 revealed.



“We cannot overemphasize the effect of rape on victims, it affects them emotionally, psychologically, and physically for a lifetime in some cases, so we should not condone it” she noted.



A member of the group, Mama Elorm Fiawotoe II, Queen mother of Fiangor in the Aflao Traditional area, entreated traditional leaders to desist from interfering in cases of sexual violence.



“We have seen cases where traditional and opinion leaders intervene for culprits but that should not be encouraged, rape is a crime, and perpetrators must be punished” she added.



Receiving the donations, Oppong Kwarteng, stressed the importance to sensitize the general public especially girls to sexual violence



“By virtue of the work we do here, we get a lot of calls on these cases and you couldn’t have come at the right time, we will gladly work with you to educate the people on rape,” he said.



Perfect Ladies International has been in existence for five years.



It focuses on social issues relating to women and children.







