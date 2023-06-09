Group laments lack of development in Agbogba, disappointed in MP, MCE

Regional News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A group calling itself Agbogba Akatsi Abhoo resident and landlords association have expressed disappointment in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo and their MCE, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann over what they claim to be developmental neglect in the area.



The group bemoaned the deplorable state of road networks and the absence of a police station among many other things in the area.



Being one of the voting capitals of the NPP in the Greater Accra region, the residents said they expect to be given a fair share of the national cake in terms of development, however, not a single road in the area has been tarred.



The deprived residents have threatened to advise themselves in the upcoming 2024 elections if the government fails to address their concerns.



They have appealed to philanthropists to help them put up a police station to curb robbery and criminal activities in the area