Group kicks against Abeiku Santana’s appointment as Covid ambassador

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: 3 News

A group calling itself the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is demanding the immediate revocation of the appointment of popular radio show host Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, also known as Abeiku Santana, as an Ambassador of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.



According to AFFA, a letter dated March 23, 2021 has been in circulation on social media, announcing the appointment of the Okay FM presenter as an Ambassador for the Fund.



“While we acknowledge the urgent need for the government to tap into the competence and experience of knowledgeable people in the Creative Arts sector to complement its efforts in combating the deadly pandemic, it is equally important for the appointing authority to be wary of dubious and selfish characters gallivanting the corridors of power,” AFFA said in a press release on Saturday, March 27.



“If the Board is apolitical as has been bandied about, then what is the legitimate basis of Abeiku Santana, a known NDC member’s appointment?”



The group claims Abeiku Santana attempted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for the Mfantseman Constituency in 2016 and has been a known activist of the opposition party.



“To the extent that the Ambassador of the Fund shall play the role of a ‘mobilizer’, soliciting funds from the aforementioned outfits, we need persons who believe and share in the vision of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.



“Abeiku Santana’s ideologies and public pronouncements in recent times are in sharp contrast with the visions and policies of this government.”



The group recalled how Abeiku Santana supported the Covid-19 Technical Response Team set up by the NDC parallel to government’s Covid-19 Task Force.



“That obnoxious team, unprecedented in the history of Ghana’s multiparty democracy since 1992, had the full support and blessing of the now appointed Ambassador for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.



“AFFA is by this release calling on the The Board of Trustees of Ghana’s COVID-19 National Trust Fund to withdraw the Ambassadorial appointment of Abeiku Santana as soon as possible or have itself to blame in the coming days.”