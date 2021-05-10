Group donates to Abor orphanage home on mother's day

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Norvienyo Association, an Akatsi based women's group has donated food items and some consumables to 'In my father's house children home' in commemoration of mother’s day.



The items worth thousands of cedis, included; bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, boxes of soap, detergents, water, baby's wear, toiletries, detergents, bottles of water, and others.



Mrs. Gladys Sheshime Adotevi, Chairperson of the group, speaking during a short handing over of the items to the center said the donation was to express their motherly love to the needy, especially the orphans and the less privileged.



"We are here as mothers to present to you, some items to help you live comfortably," she said.



She said the mothers must exhibit greater care and love to all in society "and that is exactly what we have come to do."



Mama Nyuiemeymedo ll, Queen mother of Torve and an executive member of the group, said they would be extending such gestures to similar groups to bring relief to the vulnerable in society to better their lot.



She said there was the need for benevolent groups to scale-up support to needy children in the country, and further tasked the government to make it a priority.



Mr. Frank Amenyo, Deputy Director of the School, on behalf of the school management and staff of the children's home, expressed appreciation to the women for the kind gesture.



He indicated they appreciate the timely intervention of the group.



It was all joy when the group presented some additional baby essentials to the authorities of the school to help take care of a three-month-old baby boy who was abandoned by his parents in an uncompleted building at Akatsi some few months ago.



The school, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt, has a total population of over 650 school children as well as over 74 orphans.



Augusta Amedorwu, a JHS 2 pupil of the home, expressed her happiness for the love shown to them.



She assured the donors of their readiness to climb the academic ladder to the highest height.



Other School members present to witness the event include Reverend Father Emmanuel Hoeglah, chaplain of the school, Madam Judith Dagadu, Social welfare director at the school, Mr. Peter Agbogli, leader of religious affairs at the school, and Mr. Robert Djikunu, senior house father.



Mother's Day is celebrated across the world to honour mothers, motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.