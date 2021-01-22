Health News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

Group commends Akufo-Addo for showing confidence in Agyeman Manu

Minister of Health designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Patriotic Youth Advocates (PYA), a youth group with leanings with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for working with Kwaku Agyemang Manu, former Minister for Health.



Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer newspaper, the Spokesperson for the group, Nana Akwasi said the appointment of Mr Manu by President Akufo-Addo has helped in remedying many challenges in the health sector.



He accused the previous government, the NDC, for leaving behind an ailing National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) that owed health institutions statutory payments from 2014 to 2017.



The spokesperson also said the ministry had become an avenue that offered little motivation for Health workers across the country.



The group spokesperson noted that the appearance of Mr Agyemang Manu at the Health Ministry suddenly brought a wave of hope.



He said it was not surprising that health institutions that government owed started receiving their payments while about 90,000 health workers were recruited to begin work at various facilities across the country.



Obsolete equipment at various hospitals in the country, Nana Akwasi stressed were adequately resourced to carry out their operations.



Hospitals and poly clinics such as the Bekwai government hospital and the Tepa Polyclinic were upgraded to the levels befitting their statuses.



“Since assuming office as Minister, Tepa and Bekwai as well as many other hospitals across the country have undergone upgrade and retooling”, the spokesperson noted.



The group has appealed to the President to offer the Dormaa Central Member of Parliament another opportunity at the Ministry to complete the amazing work he commenced from 2017.



The group spokesperson pointed to the excellent management of the COVID-19 disease as a testament of the work of Mr Agyemang Manu.



He also noted that the World Health organisation in the wake of the outbreak commended the former minister as one of the best in the world in the handling of the cases.



Nana Akwasi said the group believes the Dormaa Central MP has more up his sleeves to give to the people of Ghana by way of service and appealed that the President considered him to retain the seat he held as Minister for Health.



“We believe Hon Agyemang Manu has worked and still has the desire to do more for the country in the capacity and office he previously worked at”, Nana Akwasi appealed.



