Group chases out NBSSI officials from office for allegedly giving loans to NDC members

Some stranded beneficiaries of the NBSSI loan

Staff of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) in the Northern Region have been chased out of their office for allegedly dishing out loans to only members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The NBSSI which is a non-profit public-sector organization is currently running a disbursement programme for prospective business owners in the region.



According to media reports, a group of young men numbering about six who call themselves ‘The Big Six’ interrupted the usual workflow in the NBSSI office located in the Regional Coordinating Council building in the early hours of Tuesday to ask all staff to abandon their duties.



The group proceeded to lock all doors leading in and out of the office and left with the keys.



Speaking in an interaction with JoyNews, Northern Regional Security liaison officer, Lt. Col. A.R. Salifu (Rtd) described the action by the group as childish and unwarranted.



He said, “the action that they have taken is not proper…they need to be talked to.”



Noting that the leadership of the group have been invited for a meeting for them to air their grievances.



“They should come and we should discuss the issue and when we don’t find a resolution to that problem, then I know where to go next...” he noted. Col. A.R. Salifu (Rtd) also explained that the ‘Big Six’ group is a widely known group in the area with an established office.





