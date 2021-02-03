General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Reindolf Amankwa

Group calls on President Akufo-Addo to appoint Joseph Mackay Kumah As NEIP CEO

Joseph Mackay Kumah has been recommended for the CEO of NEIP

A group of young entrepreneurs calling themselves "Coalition of Youth in Entrepreneurship (CYE)" have made calls to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider appointing Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovative Plan, NEIP.



According to the youth group, Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah's experiences gathered over the years as Director of Monitoring & Evaluation at NEIP gives him enough credit to administer the agency as CEO.



Speaking to the spokesperson for the Coalition, Mr. Akwasi Owusu-Ansah said, "Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah's traits which we have seen and can testify about give us so much confidence to recommend him to the President at this time when NEIP needs a CEO".



He further highlighted that "Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah's interpersonal relationship, team management, negotiation skills and team leadership showed in his regular engagements with many entrepreneurial groups including the Coalition of Youth in Entrepreneurship (CYE) are worthy of the recommendations being made to the President".



The group's Chairman, Mr. Nana Obiri-Yeboah Aborampah who is also the founder of the Asante Akim Youth Union Movement (AYUM) and Managing Director of NOYA Group of Companies reiterated his Coalition's endorsement and recommendation of Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah to be appointed by President Akufo-Addo as CEO of NEIP.



Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah is the Director of Monitoring & Evaluation, NEIP, a position he has held since May 2017. He is also the International Development Manager for Media Savvy Training Solutions, a UK based media consultancy firm; and Trustee of the Shane Project.



Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah was also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Sene West Constituency in the recently held 2020 General Election.



Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah has strong industry knowledge in strategy management, marketing strategy, business planning and development, research, event, project and change management.