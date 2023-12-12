Group calls on Ken Agyapong to contest 2024 elections as an independent candidate

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Some supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, are fervently calling on him to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, Kwabena Yankey, chairperson of the supporters group, highlighted Agyapong's significant contributions to Ghana's economic growth as the driving force behind their endorsement.



Kwabena Yankey emphasized Agyapong's role in job creation and infrastructure development as compelling evidence of his suitability for the presidency.



"We, the supporters of Kennedy Agyapong representing the 37 per cent of the NPP delegates, wish to inform the general public that Kennedy Agyapong needs to be the next president of Ghana.



"We are advocating for Kennedy Agyapong, and we urge him to stand as an independent candidate for a massive win in 2024," citinewroom.com quoted the chairperson as having said during a press conference.



Acknowledging internal struggles within the NPP, Yankey maintained that Kennedy Agyapong's independent candidacy is seen as the most promising avenue for national progress.



"Despite the recent setbacks within the NPP, we continue to believe that supporting him as an independent candidate is crucial for Ghanaians to foster growth, innovation, and the social welfare of the nation," he added.



