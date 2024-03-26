Group calls for the disqualification of Mahama from the presidential race

Politics of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) adherents in Kokofu, Ashanti Region, are calling for the removal of former President John Dramani Mahama from the 2024 presidential race over accusations that he has become a dishonest person.



The group known as "Friends of the Truth" said they agreed with the statement made by a former constituency executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that John Mahama’s lies and untruth make him unfit to occupy the presidential office.



“The request to the Electoral Commission for John Mahama to be removed from the 2024 presidential ballot over his penchant for lying is in order, and we are rallying behind it,” the group’s spokesman said.



According to O.H. Owusu, it is important that the “way to the highest office of the land is paved for only the most morally upright amongst us.”



Mr. Owusu received backing from the other members of the group while speaking with journalists at a youth programme in Kokofu organised by the said group.



The request followed a statement by Stephen Ashitey Adjei, a former Tema East constituency executive of the NDC.



In that open request, Ashitey Adjei cited Mahama’s false claim that Ghana is the most indebted country in the world and that SHS graduates from Ghana write a substandard version of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations.



According to the Friends of the Truth group, John Dramani Mahama must be disqualified because the lies he tells are not only illustrative of his moral deficits but also tarnishes the country's image and economy.



“How can anyone who wants to rule this country be the one out there trying to discredit our children’s intelligence by lying that they write a substandard version of the WASSCE? And does Mahama understand that when you say negative things about the economy, there are repercussions,” the spokesperson for the group added.



Further, he accused Mahama of nearly plunging Ghana into chaos by claiming that he had won the 2020 elections when he had not.



“He also lied that he was not being paid his entitlements as a former president, only for documents to trend on social media that he has been receiving all his entitlements. Such a character has forfeited his right to govern as president," he added.