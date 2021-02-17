Politics of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Afedzi Abdullah, Contributor

Group appeals to President to appoint Mr Gabriel Amuah as Mfantseman of MCE

Gabriel Amuah is an entrepreneur

A group calling itself the Voice of Mfantseman NPP Grassroot have appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr. Gabriel Amuah as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Mfantseman.



Mr. Amuah is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 15 years working experience with International NGOs, mining and Financial Institutions, ten years of which was at the top management position.



According to them, Mr Amuah’s experience and records of achievements in the fields of community development, entrepreneurship, small enterprises, Agriculture, livelihood development among others makes him fit for the position.



They described him as hardworking, humble and development oriented individual with the grass-root at heart capable of working with the MP to bring about the much needed development to the people of Mfantseman.



These were contained in a statement issued and signed by seven Constituency, pooling station and Electoral Area executives and copied to the media on Tuesday.



“Mr. Gabriel Amuah is a native of Mankessim, an accomplished entrepreneur, a grassroot person, Party financier, selfless, hardworking, discipline and a visionary patriot”.



“This is the kind of person we the grassroot people endorse and appeal to the President to appoint him to the high office of the Municipal Chief Executive of Mfantseman”, the statement said.



The statement said Mr Amuah had served the NPP party since 2000 and made significant contributions to its development in the constituency and was actively involved in the just ended general elections.



“He has actively participated in Mfantseman politics since 2000 and has not relented his effort ever since”, the statement said.



The statement enumerated on a number of his contributions to the party and said “in 2009 when the party went into opposition, Mr. Gabriel Amuah single handedly organized the party people at Mankessim for frequent meetings, organized several outdoor activities including clean-up exercises and keep fits, just to sustain the momentum even in opposition”.



“In 2020, he donated a split Air Conditioner which is fixed at the party conference room for use, also he donated branded Party T-Shirt at the time T – Shirt was a scarcity, He was a member of the 2020 election campaign team and supported both the parliamentary primaries and main elections with his Toyota RAV 4 vehicle which he fueled throughout the period by himself”, it added.



Mr. Amuah has an MBA degree in Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprises Development from University of Cape Coast, a Bachelor of science degree in Agriculture from KNUST.