Groundnut soup boosts sexual desire, controls blood sugar & breast cancer risk

Health News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: prof. raphael nyarkotey obu, contributor

The benefits are enshrined in the peanut used for groundnut soup. The reason why groundnut soup could help both men's and women's sexual health is due to the important compound in peanuts called arginine. Peanuts improve the sexual health of women, keep them looking young, help them maintain weight loss, and support a healthy pregnancy when eaten regularly. They are also a good source of protein, fibre, and other nutrients.



Like red wine, peanuts are a source of resveratrol. The plant compound is said to provide anti-ageing benefits and lower the risk of heart disease.



Now, let us examine the science of arginine and sexual health, blood sugar, and cancer risk.



One study by Morris et al.(2017) found that arginine is necessary for the development of T-cells, which are white blood cells that play central roles in the immune response. It is an amino acid that helps the body build protein.



Your body usually makes all the L-arginine it needs. L-arginine is also found in most protein-rich foods, including fish, red meat, poultry, soy, whole grains, beans, and dairy products. As a supplement, L-arginine can be used orally and topically.



Another study by Mirmiran et al. (2017) also reports that arginine is found in high amounts in meat, poultry, dairy, nuts, soy products, and fish. The average daily intake of L-arginine from foods is reported to be 4–6 grams.



The study also shows that a typical Western diet provides between 25–30% of total arginine present in the body (Rosenthal et al. 2016). Arginine in peanuts used for groundnut soup is also used in formulating supplements and can be found in powder, liquid, capsule, and tablet forms at grocery stores, supplement stores, etc. In this article, I highlight the benefits of arginine and the various form available apart from groundnut soup.



L-Arginine



L-arginine is found naturally in groundnut, meat, poultry, and fish. It can also be made synthetically in a lab. s an amino acid that helps make proteins. It also becomes the gas nitric oxide (NO) in the body. NO is important for erectile function because it helps blood vessels relax, so more oxygen-rich blood can circulate through your arteries. Healthy blood flow to the arteries of the penis is essential for normal erectile function.



Effectiveness of Arginine



Barassi et al. (2017) have conducted extensive studies on L-arginine as a possible treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) and many other conditions. They found that a supplement form, though generally safe and well-tolerated by most men, won’t help restore healthy erectile function. The Mayo Clinic gives L-arginine a C grade when it comes to scientific evidence of successful ED treatment. The interesting thing is that when combined with other supplements,

it provides great support.



Let's examine them:



L-arginine and yohimbine hydrochloride



Akhondzadeh et al.(2010) study found that when Yohimbine hydrochloride, also known as yohimbine, an approved treatment for ED is combined with L-arginine, it shows some promise. The study showed that the treatment is meant only for mild to moderate ED.



L-arginine and Pycnogenol



Stanislavov and Nikolova (2010) also found that when L-arginine and Pycnogenol supplements helped a significant number of men ages 25 to 45 with ED achieve normal erections. The treatment also didn’t cause side effects that occur with ED medication.



Pycnogenol is a trademark name for a supplement taken from the pine bark of a tree called the Pinus pinaster. Other ingredients may include extracts from peanut skin-groundnut skin) this is why groundnut could do magic for your ED, grape seed, and witch hazel bark. Remember this is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.



Other studies as standalone



The most recent systemic review and meta-analysis of arginine on erectile function, published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, looked at 10 randomized controlled trials with a total of 540 subjects. They found that arginine ranging from 1,500 to 5,000 mg per day improved mild-to-moderate ED compared to placebo(Rhim et al. 2019).



Blood sugar control



Adding peanuts or peanut butter to a meal does not spike blood sugar levels. Having them along with a meal high in GL (like a bagel or a glass of juice) may stabilize your blood sugar levels. Peanuts have a GI (glycemic index) score of 14. While the GI of peanuts is 14 (on a 100-point scale), their GL (glycemic load, which tells what a particular food will do to your sugar levels) is just 1(Arya et al. 2016).



That is why the American Diabetes Association names peanuts as a diabetes superfood. What makes it a superfood is that in a soup form even when combined with beef has a GI of 7, and anchovies have a GI of 0.7(Yeboah et al. 2019).

This is why we have to eat our local foods as Africans.

The fiber in peanuts also helps lower blood sugar levels. They also contain magnesium and other healthy oils that play a role in this aspect(Arya et al. 2016).



Another randomized controlled trial conducted by Reis et al. (2013) at the Federal University Of Vicoça (Brazil) on obese women found that consuming peanuts or peanut butter right in the morning may control blood sugar levels throughout the day.



A previous study by (Jiang et al. 2002) conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health found that a higher intake of peanuts and peanut butter can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in women. Finally, another randomized controlled trial by Wien et al.(2014)



Found that daily consumption of a diet enriched with peanuts over 24 weeks could improve health parameters in patients with type 2 diabetes. The rich nutritional profile of peanuts is responsible for this, which includes monounsaturated fat, fibre, arginine, niacin, folate, and vitamin E. Is this not interesting for diabetics to eat groundnut soup and its related product?



May Reduce Cancer Risk



Lee et al. (2018) study found that high consumption of peanuts (including other nuts) has been associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. The isoflavonesi , resveratrol, and phenolic acid found in peanuts have anti-cancer properties which may help reduce the risk of cancer.



Another study conducted in The Netherlands by Brandt et al.(2018) found that peanut consumption is linked with a reduced risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. Peanuts were also found to prevent gastric and esophageal cancers among older American adults. Hashemian et al. (2017) went further and compared those who take peanut butter and those who did not and found that those who did not consume any nuts or peanut butter were at the highest risk of developing these cancers.



Though some concerns have been raised concerning peanuts and cancer by the National Cancer Institute(2022) because Peanuts might be contaminated with aflatoxins, a family of toxins produced by certain fungi as they may increase the risk of liver cancer. However, a Sales et al.(2014) study conducted by the University of Georgia (USA) found that the resveratrol found in peanuts possesses potent antioxidant properties that help in reducing the risk of cancer.



Warnings



For those who would prefer to take an L-arginine supplement. Take note that L-arginine supplement, not groundnut soup has several possible side effects. These include:



• increased risk of bleeding

• unhealthy imbalance of potassium in the body

• change in blood sugar levels

• decreased blood pressure



For those who are already on prescription ED drugs, such as sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis). L-arginine may cause your blood pressure to drop, so if you have low blood pressure or take medications to control your blood pressure, you should avoid L-arginine or consult a doctor before trying it.



You should talk to your doctor if you have symptoms of ED. In many cases, ED has an underlying medical cause. And for many men, stress, and relationship troubles are also factors.



But before taking medications or supplements, consider trying home remedies such as groundnut soup to improve erectile function because it is loaded with arginine used for the supplement. Besides, groundnut is naturally combined with ginger, garlic, hot pepper, fish is a good alternative. Diet can improve sexual function simpliciter. You just need time when opting for natural and home remedies to manage your sexual function. If you smoke, quit. Smoking damages your blood vessels, so quit as soon as you can.



Also, one small study reported that after one month of treatment with a combination of L-arginine and pycnogenol, only 5% of study participants experienced better erections. But after three months of treatment, nearly 93% of men could experience a normal erection (Stanislavov, 2003). So it takes time even with combination therapies. Hence, using home remedies such as groundnut soup should be a habitual diet.



Take Home



Arginine is an important ingredient found in the ground that supports sexual function. Hence, home remedies such as groundnut are important to support men's sexual health. Alternatively, arginine supplements are also available in pharmacy shops. However, from studies, for those with ED, combination therapy was superior to monotherapies. Hence, just in case you want to combine L-arginine supplement with pharmaceutical you need to discuss it with your doctor. On the other hand, groundnut soup could be your saviour.



And it’s also for women. Do not feel left behind, L-Arginine equally benefits women as it tackles typical issues such as loss of libido, inability to achieve orgasm, and lack of sensitivity in the genitals. Women users have attributed the increased ability to achieve orgasm and increased sensitivity leading to better sex to L-Arginine. Improved blood circulation due to the use of L-Arginine has indicated higher fertility.



NB:



Prof. Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educational purposes and do not serve as Medical advice for Treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific Naturopathic Therapies.