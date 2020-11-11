General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Gregory Afoko hospitalised again, trial adjourned to November 24

Gregory Afoko is reported to be hospitalized

The Accra High Court, hearing the alleged murder case involving Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangde has been adjourned to Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



This was made known by Justice Afua Merley Wood, a justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as a High Court judge.



The adjournment was on the basis that Gregory Afoko who has been accused of killing Adams Mahama, a former Upper East NPP Regional Chairman, has been hospitalized.



A Chief State Attorney, Mariana Appiah Oppong also said the prosecution was ready to call its first witness to testify but due to Akofo’s absence, could not carry on with the proceedings.



“The investigator informed me that Afoko has been taken ill and is receiving medical attention,” she said.



Afoko and Alangdi have pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



His fate is to be determined by a seven-member jury.

