Greenstreet must resuscitate Nkrumah’s dreams - Dr. Seidu

Dr Alidu Seidu is a Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana

Dr. Alidu Seidu, Senior Lecturer, Political Science Department, University of Ghana, has advised Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Convention People’s Party (CPP) Flagbearer elect, to resuscitate the dreams of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



He said Mr Greenstreet ought to merge the core values of the CPP, Ghana's founding President's industrialization drive with contemporary political realities to bring back the love for the Party.



Dr. Seidu gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency following the election of Mr Greenstreet as CPP’s flagbearer for the 2020 election after he demonstrated a strong character in the 2016 polls as leader of the Party.



He said the repackaging of the Party would court old members and attract new and floating voters.



Dr. Seidu said many Ghanaians were now doubting the policies of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party and calling for a third force and asked the CPP to reposition itself for that.



He described Mr Greenstreet as a “good candidate, “ who is “dependable, mature and politically tolerant,” and only needed the support of old and new party

The CPP on Saturday elected Mr. Greenstreet to lead the Party into the 2020 presidential election.



Mr. Greenstreet, a lawyer, beat two others; Mr. Bright Akwetey and Mr. Divine Ayivor, with 1,364 votes at the Party’s National Congress to become CPP’s 2020 Flagbearer.



Mr. Bright Akwetey and Mr. Divine Ayivor had 597 and 171 votes respectively.



The Convention People’s Party is a socialist oriented political party based on the ideas of the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



It was formed in June 1949 after Dr Nkrumah broke away from the United Gold Cost Convention.



It is a traditional political party that gained independence for Ghana. The party last tasted power under the banner of the Dr Hilla Liman led People National Party in 1979 which was overthrown by Flt Lt JJ Rawlings on the last day of 1981

