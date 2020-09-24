Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Greenstreet breaks silence on Sekou Nkrumah’s ‘fraud, imposter’ allegations against Onzy

Just about a month ago, the news made waves after first son of Osayefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah, hit hard at executives of the Convention People’s Party over what he said was a shameless and unfortunate choice of theirs.



Sekou could not comprehend why the CPP would allow Onzy Anwar, whom he says is a phony, posing as the son of the Ghana’s first president, take up the party’s position as Vice Chair.



In an outburst on Facebook, he wrote,



“So these useless CPP people have no shame? How can they elect a fraud, an imposter as vice chair! Onzy Anwar is a full blooded Egyptian so how can this shameless con artist hold a position in a Ghanaian party?…how could they have vetted that imposter and given him the go ahead?



“There is something very wrong with that party! Or is the problem deeper than that? Are we Ghanaians without shame? Have we lost our decency? This indeed is the most shameful day in the history of Ghana!,” he added.



Reacting to this for the first time in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, Flagbearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet said the issue which is sensitive, would have to be dealt with within the family and tackled within the party also before an appropriate response is given.



“I think that it is an internal family matter, I believe that they themselves will resolve that issue. I don’t think we want that to cloud the forward march of the party.”







“It’s a matter that needs to be resolved both at the family and the party level and I believe all the steps are being taken to do that. I’m not in possession of all the internal family issues and once it is a family issue, I don’t think I'd wish to make a decisive comment either way in the public domain but I’m sure at the appropriate time, we’ll come out with the appropriate responses,” he added in the interview with GhanaWeb.

