Green track SHS 2 students forced to write 10 papers in 2 days before vacation

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Information gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com has it that form 2 students in the Green track category in our secondary schools have been asked to return home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.



The directive is to pave way for the newly admitted form one students to have access to the schools for their first semester.



The students have also been asked to write their end of term examination for the semester before their vacation.



From what this website has gathered, the students are to sit for the ten papers in two days.



The students wrote their first five papers today, Thursday, March 18, 2021.



They are expected to write the remaining papers tomorrow, Friday, March 19, 2021.



Our checks in some of the schools showed how frustrated the students and teachers were.



According to some of the teachers and students, the situation was not the best and could affect the quality of teaching and learning.



The teachers explained that the students should have been given enough days to prepare for their exams but the directive from the government requires that the students are sent home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.



It is for this reason they have asked to write all the 10 papers in two days.



It is also unclear when they would be returning back to school.



