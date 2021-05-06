Green business competition opens applications

Editorial News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

The seventh edition of the global green business ideas competition Climate Launchpad has opened.



The programme, supported by EIT Climate-KIC and TU Delft, and run locally by the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, helps aspiring entrepreneurs grow their cleantech ideas into global businesses.





The ClimateLaunchpad formula has proven time and time again to be the key to climate positive business success. Applications for promising innovation in adaptation, renewable energy, food and agriculture, water, transportation, industrial technology, or any other way to tackle climate change.



An intensive digital Boot Camp in June will be followed by intensive Coaching Sessions in the latter part of the month to prepare participants for their National Finals in the first week of July.



The top-3 business ideas will then get the opportunity to pitch their ideas at the Africa Regional Final in September, with the top teams advancing to the Global Grand Final in October 2021.



“Since Ghana joined this amazing programme 2 years ago, our performance has been nothing short of remarkable, with at least one of our businesses making it to the global finals and regional semi-final in 2019 and 2020, respectively.



The ClimateLaunchpad competition equips entrepreneurs not only with skills required for their green businesses to thrive, but also with the vision, relationships, and values they need to succeed on the local & global markets.



We encourage anyone with an idea or startup to grab this opportunity.” said Ahuma Adodoadji, National Lead, ClimateLaunchpad Ghana.



He added that ” Despite the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to successfully transform this highly impactful program to a completely virtual one in 2020, and we are confident that this year’s will be bigger and better than the previous years.”



Aside the cash prizes up for grabs by the top 3 global winners, ClimateLaunchpad supports the most promising cleantech ideas with business training and skills development to get their businesses thriving. The start-ups also benefit from networking opportunities which sets them up to move forward to create climate impact, and the world’s top 10 ideas gain access to join Climate-KIC’s prestigious accelerator programme.



