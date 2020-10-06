Regional News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Green Republic Project plant 1000 trees

The group has planted over 16,000 trees across Ghana since its commencement

The Green Republic Project over the weekend planted 1000 trees in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale, to kick start a two-year partnership to plant 2000 trees as part of thecommitment towards building successful communities and sustainable environment.



Speaking at event, the convener of The Green Republic Project, Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa commended Republic Bank Ghana for their total commitment and dedication to matters concerning the environment. He noted that for business entities to thrive, they have to be dedicated to community engagement initiatives especially those that centers on the environment and landscapes restoration.



"I sincerely want to thank the Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr Farid Anta for his concern for the environment. He has personally shown great interest in tree planting and been a part of our engagements with the bank since his very early days in Ghana when he attended our annual climate benefit dinner," he said.



The Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager of the Republic Bank, Ms. Genevieve Aboney, commenting on the initiative said the Republic Bank is very concerned about the environment hence their support to promote green building.



“We are aware of the benefits that comes with greening and that makes us passionate about this project to protect our world. As a bank, we believe in protecting lives and impacting the communities we serve. We do this through what we call our power to make a difference as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. We pride ourselves with the fact that, we are a Bank with a big heart hence our commitment to keeping our environment safe and green” The Northern Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Mr. Bernard Tabil applauded both Republic Bank and The Green Republic Project for their commitment to the fight against climate change and the promotion of environmental justice through Tree planting in the Tamale Metropolis.



The Green Republic Project (TGRP) is a youth-driven grassroots initiative that seeks to make Ghana green again by planting a total of 20 million trees by 2028. In total, the group has planted over 16,000 trees across Ghana since its commencement on July 1, 2018.





