Green Ghana Project to plant 5 million trees in a day

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Forestry Commission has inaugurated a National Planning Committee to undertake a five-million tree-planting project in a day, dubbed 'Green Ghana Project'.



Sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor inaugurated the National Planning Committee on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 in Accra.



Addressing the gathering, he said: "The project will increase significantly, the forest cover of the country."



He disclosed that in view of this, the government has, in the interim, instructed the Forestry Commission, except in exceptional instances, not to issue forest entry permits for mining purposes.



According to him, it is to reduce the impact of mining activities on the environment.



Mr Jinapor noted that the project will commence in June this year, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo planting a commemorative tree.



He mentioned that the exercise seeks to mobilise the entire population to plant a tree on that day.



"It is important, however, to nurture them to maturity to contribute to the preservation of our environment," he added.