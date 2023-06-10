Green Ghana Day: Bagbin plants tree

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, today led Members of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service to plant about 300 seedlings in commemoration of the Green Ghana Day.



According to the Speaker, the theme for the National exercise which is “Our Forest Our Health” underscores how critical it is to preserve the forest and vegetation for the well-being of humanity.



“In the previous Green Ghana Day event, Parliament planted 400 trees. Today we will add 300 more trees bringing the total to 700” he stated.



Commenting on legislation to protect the forest, the Rt. Hon. Speaker indicated that the Forest Protection (Amendment) Act of 2002, Act 264 stands as a pillar for safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainable forestry practices.



He was of the view that the Act emphasises the severity of offences committed within forest reserves and highlights the importance of obtaining written consent from authorised institutions before engaging in tree felling, timber removal or any action that may cause harm to the forest ecosystem.



Concerning the status of the country’s forest, the Rt. Hon. Speaker noted that Ghana has witnessed a significant decline in forest cover over the years, adding that from a staggering 8.2 million hectares in 1990, the forest cover has dwindled to a mere 1.6 million hectares.



In finding a solution to the current challenges mentioned above, the Rt. Hon. Speaker indicated that the goal of halting deforestation and restoring the forest as outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will be unattainable if the current attitude towards the forest cover continues.



In his welcome address, the Deputy Clerk in charge of Legislative Management Division (LMD) Mr. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, applaud the Parliamentary Service for contributing immensely to help restore the country’s rapidly diminishing forest cover by planting more trees.



The Speaker together with his Deputies, Directors of the Parliamentary Service, and representatives of the Forest Commission, planted seedlings within the precinct of Parliament.