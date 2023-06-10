Green Ghana Day: BOST plants 100 Trees to reduce carbon footprint

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) has planted some one hundred (100) trees at its Tema depot in commemoration of the 2023 Green Ghana Day.



Supervised by officials of the Forestry Commission, staff of BOST planted the trees, made up of Visual Palm, Militia, and Polyaitea species, at the Tema Depot on Friday, June 9, 2023.



The Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Government Relations, and Protocol at BOST, Yaw Antwi Dadzie, highlighted what informed the company to embark on the exercise. "The president has set aside today as Green Ghana Day and is urging every person and institution to plant a tree. For us at BOST, we work with fuel, which produces hydrocarbons. However, one of the ways to reduce hydrocarbons is through tree planting. So, we have partnered with the Forestry Commission, who have donated 100 trees for us to plant on this commemorative day."



He added that BOST, as part of its plans, will embark on a massive tree planting mission. "We will extend the tree planting beyond our depot to cover our other depots. Our depots need windbreaks to help manage the flow of the wind, so we will plant the trees at our depots and also do the same along our pipelines to help demarcate them. We will also urge all our employees to go out of their way to plant trees in their homes and communities," he stated.



Mr. Dadzie assured that the newly-planted trees will receive the necessary care required for their survival.



The Forest Range Manager of the Forestry Commission for Tema, Ricarda Ackon-Boadu, called on all Ghanaians to join the national tree planting drive and also asked individuals and institutions to feel free to approach the Commission for assistance and guidance in planting their trees.



Present for the tree planting event were the Corporate Communications and External Affairs Director of BOST, Marlick Adjei, the Tema Terminal Manager for BOST, Sukhwinder Singh, as well as other employees of the state-owned company.







About Green Ghana Day



Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of an aggressive national afforestation/reforestation program to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.





















