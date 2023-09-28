Greedy, recalcitrant town and country planners still issuing building permits to flood prone areas - Asenso Boakye

Regional News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

The Minister for Works and Housing who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso Boakye has affirmed that some staff of town and country planning, technocrats of various assemblies, and recalcitrant individuals are those behind the activities that cause perennial flooding in the country.



Commenting on the recent flooding in some parts of the cities in the country, the minister said it was very unfortunate that some technocrats in various MMDAs sometimes connive with town and country planning departments to release building permits to individuals to embark on projects in waterlogged areas which in turn block the free flow of water.



He said it was very unfortunate that people keep on building in these waterways despite all these measures.



He also blamed some recalcitrant individuals for always dumping refuse into drains and other gutters where he revealed how those activities contributed to the numerous flooding experienced in the country.



"When there are no drains there will surely be flooding especially when it rains. The fact is that there are many places where we have the drains but recalcitrant people usually dump refuse anyhow into those drains to block waterways. They do this and it usually costs the various MMDAS to release funds to desilt them. If people had not dumped refuse anyhow, those monies used for the desilting would have been used for different things", he said.



Asenso Boakye who was speaking during the climax of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Bantama SDA Church in Kumasi charged the leadership of the various churches to advise their members who work with various government institutions to stay away from any form of illegalities that will destroy the foundation of the country.



He also advised that there was the need for the church to always educate its members on the need to desist from dumping refuse anyhow.



He however commended the SDA church for being one of the exceptional denominations that produces quality human resources for the country's development.



According to him, most of the people who are being trained by the church usually put up good behaviors, hard work, truthfulness, and dedication in the various fields of work.



"For me, I don't believe that any member of the SDA church would build in waterways or throw rubbish anyhow due to the kind of training SDA church gives to its people", he said.



He also praised the church for building schools, hospitals, etc. as part of its social responsibilities.