Greed, love for money reason why smaller parties have not merged - Advocate

Social policy advocate Mr. Kojo Addo has opined that the difficulty for the smaller opposition parties to join forces so they could unseat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) is premised on personal greed and desire for money.



Responding to the question on whether the smaller parties could make any difference should they join their forces, he said all these parties have their ideologies and these ideologies are what has divided these parties.



He believes it would be important for them to streamline their ideologies, come tother and form a coalition so they become a stronger force.



But this will not be easy since these parties all have their own interest and it shows that these parties do not have the interest of Ghanaians at heart but come in for their own selfish interest.



He made reference to the recent brouhaha that hist the Coalition of Independent Presidential Aspirants where Mr. Marricke Kofi Gane resigned from the group due to their differences.



He said the Coalition had planned to form a united front but had differences on the modalities to be used and this shows that people who usually seek political power only think about themselves.



Meanwhile, he has advised politicians to desist from the politics of insults and focus on the issues and policies.



The 2020 polls he added must be issue-based and devoid of vilification and unnecessary attacks on opponents.





