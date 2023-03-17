Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Moses Abor urges students to study hard to succeed

Regional News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Frank Owusu, contribution

Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Moses Abor has newly admitted students of the Accra Technical Training College (ATTC) to study hard as they commence the next level of their education.



Speaking to the new students as part of the measure to ensure they adapt and settle quickly in the environment; he urged them to develop the qualities of hard work and perseverance which are essential qualities for success.



Moses Abor who is also Assembly Member for Kokomlemle East Electoral Area also donated some items to the students which include assorted drinks and biscuits on March 14, 2024.



Out of the 547,329 candidates who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), a total of 538,399 qualified for this year’s Computerised School Selection Placement (CSSPS) in Senior High and Technical and Vocational Schools.



A total of 372,780 students, representing 69.24 per cent of the qualified students have been automatically placed in one of their school choices, while 165,619 candidates, representing 30,76 per cent, who could not be matched with any of their choices, are to do self-placement to select from available schools.