Regional News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: GNA

Greater Accra Regional NHIA targets two million new members

This is in addition to the 1.78million active members

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Greater Accra Region has stepped up efforts to meet its target of two million new members by the end of the year.



Mr Bernard Brown, the Greater Accra Regional Director NHIA, noted that the region fell behind in attaining the target because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Brown said the region had so far registered 1.7 million new members this year, representing about 76 per cent.



Mr Brown said this at the Greater Accra Regional Half-year operational performance review meeting held in Accra.



The meeting, which brought together managers, reviewed the regional operations in terms of achievements on the membership drive and revenue, logistic challenges and the way forward.



The Regional Director of NHIA said there was a drop of 100,000 members in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year, adding that it was proper the managers discussed the factors that contributed to the fall.



Mr Brown said the region would commence house to house and door to door registration to boost the membership.



Additionally, the NHIA would also start with registration of new members in churches, mosques, markets and organisations.



He lauded Ayawaso and Weija for recording a marginal increase in their membership drive, adding that the NHIA would found out the reasons for the increase so that those performing below average could learn from them.



Mr Brown said the region's revenue fell and appealed to the managers to come out with strategic ideas to boost revenue.



He said without revenue, the NHIA would go down on its knees.

