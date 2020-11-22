General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: GNA

Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs call for peaceful election

Some members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has called for peaceful elections come December 7 and urged politicians to avoid utterances and actions likely to create disunity among the citizenry.



“Your words should unite the people rather than divide them. No politician should give any weapons or harmful objects to any persons to cause harm to lives or property. We should not forget we are one people, bonded together with a common destiny,” it said.



At a news conference in Accra on Saturday, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of Osu and President of the House, said in a statement he read that; “Per our records so far in terms of election, Ghana has been to the polls seven times and has come out successfully.”



“It is a feather in our cap and we need to commend ourselves for this achievement.”



“We believe this upcoming election is no difference. We know we can go through this as one people and as traditional authorities and fathers of the land, we are requesting all and sundry to exhibit good manners in order for the country to enjoy a smooth and a peaceful election.”



He said elections were contests of ideas and proven track records to enable the electorate make informed decisions, adding; “In these modern times and age no responsible leader will ask his followers to indulge in violence. To secure power you do not have to kill.”



It entreated the Electoral Commission (EC) to create a level playing field for all candidates and eschew any form of bias.



“The EC should not be swayed by people’s emotions and unnecessary demands from all political parties. The EC must stick to what the Constitution mandates it to do and make sure everybody exercises his or her franchise as a citizen of Ghana,” Nii Kinka Dowuona said.



He implored the electorate not to allow politicians to use them for any negative deeds, saying; “Our mandate is our right and we should not allow ourselves to be manipulated to suit the whims and caprices of some individuals.”



“Let’s be each other’s keeper because political parties will come and go but Ghana and our family systems will forever exist.”



Nii Kinka Dowuona charged the youth to shame any politician who would like to exploit their energies to foment trouble.



He said the media, being the Fourth Estate and the gatekeepers, should carry out their duties with professionalism, expose all wrongs, and keep in mind that freedom came with responsibilities as the report in order not to inflame passion.



“With the influx of social media, bloggers should be weary of what they put online, especially those living outside the country.”



He called on the security agencies to exercise their constitutional mandate without any favouritism or biases and assured them of the Regional House of Chiefs’ support in discharging their duties.



“We know that Ghana will sail through one more time as the rest of the world is looking up to us for a successful election.”



Members present at the news conference were King Odaifio Welentsi III, Paramount Chief of Nungua, Nii Kwade Okropong I, Abese La Adonten Mantse, Nii Tetteh Otu II, Kpone Mantse, Nene Kwesi Animle VI, Osudoku Mantse and the Vice President of the House, Naa Dugbakuwor Dugba II, Queenmother of Ningo Traditional Area, and Naa Osabu Abbey I, Queenmother of Prampram.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.