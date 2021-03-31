Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to enforce coronavirus protocols

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council says it will enforce COVID-19 safety protocols during the Easter festivities.



A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, in Accra, said the move was part of efforts to ensure sustained compliance with the President’s directives on COVID-19 safety protocols.



In this direction, the Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, chairman of the Regional Security Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and the Ghana Police Service, has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus to ensure that all beaches from Ada to the coastal boundary with the Central Region remained closed until further notice.



It said there must be constant engagement with operators of beach resorts to facilitate adherence to the directive, and the MMDAs must ensure heavy security presence to enforce compliance at all times.



The release said all other public places should also have handwashing facilities, and employ all other safety protocols.



“MMDAs should also ensure that violators of these instructions are arrested, fined or prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.”



The statement enjoined stakeholders in the region to be part of this campaign and stay away from the beaches to save lives and curb the spread of COVID-19.



“We anticipate that these directives would be strictly applied to ensure that the people of Greater Accra Region have a memorable and safe Easter Festivities,” it added.