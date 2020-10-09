Regional News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

Greater Accra Region Association of Presiding members call for peaceful elections

Joseph Korto is the Dean of Presiding members for Greater Accra Region

Association of Presiding members of the Greater Accra region have called on the Electoral Commission, Political Parties and individuals to play their roles responsibly to ensure peaceful elections on December 7, 2020.



“Because of mainstream politics, there is hatred for one another, whilst abuse, hooliganism, vendetta and lies are often used to achieve selfish political ends, criticisms too are raised against the Electoral Commission for not being fair to some political parties in the country and it is noteworthy that a number of significant concerns were raised in the Constitution Review Commission Report.”



Mr. Joseph Korto, the Dean of Presiding members, stated this at the end of their three-day conference held in Accra to deliberate issues pertaining to their Assemblies and how to contribute towards peaceful elections in December.

During their conference, the members deliberated and shared ideas on their achievements, future goals and challenges and also deliberated on way forward in solving their challenges.



Mr Korto urged the Electoral Commission, political parties and Ghanaians in general to ensure that the forthcoming general election was free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful.



He said: “We are happy to note that the political parties contesting the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections have made local governance and decentralization major issues of concern.



He called for a national dialogue on local governance and decentralization reforms after the 2020 elections as many areas in the sector needed reforms and could only be achieved through consensus and co-operation.



“In fact, it is important for all stakeholders with competing ideas to engage in open discourse and express their opinions that shape the process towards achieving peaceful elections. The EC should please put its house in order and political parties must always express their opinions on national issues with decorum, provide practical solutions for the challenges that confront the country and respect one another in their deeds and utterances to ensure genuine peace in Ghana because peace among people who hate one another is a counterfeit peace.



“We should therefore allow the love of neighbour to govern our lives in order to deepen the country’s democracy. For the book of Proverbs says: A WORD TO THE WISE, IS ENOUGH”.



Also in attendance included; Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the local government service, Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum, NALAG President, and Mr C.K Dondieu, the chief Director at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural development.

