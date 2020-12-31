Regional News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Greater Accra House of Chiefs hold End of Year Meeting - Outline plans for 2021

Members of the house during the meeting

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has held its end of year meeting.



The purpose was to outline plans for the year 2021.



The meeting was also aimed at reviewing the achievements of the house in the past year as well as ensuring the welfare of the people of GaDangbe.

It further sought to find solutions to numerous problems confronting the GaDangbe people.



Addressing Chiefs and elders, the Osu Mantse and President of the House, His Majesty Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI stated that the major agenda for the year 2021 will be focusing on education.



He said most of the Chiefs are comfortable with what they have and where they find themselves and have therefore forgotten about the education of their people.



He noted that lack of education within the GaDangbe communities was part of the problems confronting the GaDangbe people and therefore called on the Chiefs to ensure education becomes their priority.



According to him, out of 275 seats in Parliament, the Ga people have only four seats. This he said is due to lack of education and boldness among the Ga people hence his call on all Ga Chiefs to take the education in their Communities seriously.



He revealed that the house agenda to straighten education will be in collaboration with the traditional areas in the Ga States to help attain the targets.



Avoidance of litigations



The President of the house Nii Okwei kinka Dowuona VI hinted that the house has started registering all titleholders in the traditional councils and digitalise some.



He said seven of the traditional areas has been registered and the remaining will be roped, this he appeals for support from well-standing and all GaDangbes in home and abroad.



COVID-19



Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, the President revealed that the house had series of educative programs to educate the masses on the need to control the spread of the Virus.



He added that the virus was prevalent hence the need to wear face masks, regular sanitisation of hands as well as washing of hands with soap under clean running water to avoid the spread of the virus.



Pending Cases



On cases pending at the house, Nii Kinka Dowuona VI revealed that there have been 28 cases and the house have had 93 sittings and given ruling for six (6) which according to him it is a good sign that conflicts are been revolved



The President also thanked the chiefs for their cooperation and without them, nothing could be achieved.



Capacity building



He said the Ga state before 2012 had only one Paramountcy and a traditional council but currently the state has six Paramountcies, traditional council's and Municipalities.



Nii Okwei called on colleague Chiefs to wake up and ensure that the people within their traditional areas benefit from the establishment of government institutions in their localities.



He said the house will collaborate with resource persons to educate and build capacity of Chiefs to enable them utilise the expertise of staff of the various municipalities to the benefit their people.

