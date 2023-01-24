You are here: HomeNews2023 01 24Article 1700864

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Greater Accra Gonja community Chief to enskin sub-chiefs

Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief, Ewura Ajawuleh Okitikata (I) Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief, Ewura Ajawuleh Okitikata (I)

The Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief, Ewura Ajawuleh Okitikata (I), will be enskinning a number of his followers as chiefs on January 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Amomorley Methodist School Park in Accra.

Mr. Amadu Issahaku (Ajawuleh Durnya kachariga ne kishenkama chariga) will be enkined as Kichito-wura (Gladema) of Greater Accra Gonja Community Chief while Haruna Shuaibu as Kichitowura (Gladema) of Ga-North Community.

Others to be enskinned are Mr. Yusif Sadia as the Queen Mother of Ga-North Community and Mr. Haruna Salifu Sakan Darifu as Ga-North Youth Chief.


Chief Haruna Shuaibu as Kichitowura (Gladema) of Ga-North Community


Amadu Issahaku Ajawuleh as Kichito-wura of Greater Accra Gonja Community


Yusif Sadia as Ga-North Gonja Community Queen mother


Salifu Sakan Darifu Haruna as Ga-North Gonja Community Youth Chief

