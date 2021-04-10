'Grateful' UMaT student celebrates Osei Adutwum on his birthday

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, on Friday, April 9, 2021, marked another milestone of his life.



It was his 57th birthday celebration.



On both mainstream and social media platforms, the venerable minister received loads of goodwill messages.



Among the plethora of complimentary messages was one by a beneficiary of the Education Minister’s Engineering Scholarship program.



The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) student beseeched heavenly blessings on Dr Adutwum and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to him for making realize his dreams.



“My greatest achievement in life so far was achieved by your efforts. HBD Doctor. May all your wishes come to pass,” he shared on social media.



It would be recalled that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, in December 2020 awarded full self-sponsored scholarships to 30 young people in his constituency to pursue Engineering programmes at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa.



The scholarship covers admission, tuition, accommodation, food and other fees until the students complete their courses in Mining Engineering, Geological Engineering, Environmental and Safety Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Geomatic Engineering.



The beneficiaries included are 23 males and seven females.



