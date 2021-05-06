Grateful Bosomtwe engineering students present citation to Education Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beneficiaries of a scholarship campaign by the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, to educate 100 engineers in his constituency, have presented a citation their sponsor.



Numbering thirty (30) the students, who are pursuing different engineering courses at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), visited their sponsor at his office, where they presented the citation to him.



Making this known on his Facebook page, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, wrote, "Thirty students from my constituency (Bosomtwe) who are currently benefitting from a scholarship I offered them to pursue various Engineering courses at UMAT, Tarkwa visited me in Accra to thank me for the opportunity to pursue further studies to shape their future."



He stated further that after interacting with them, the students presented a citation in appreciation to him.



"After a brief interaction with them, they presented a citation they have written to me as a token to show their appreciation," he wrote.



He concluded by assuring them of his continued support and desire to see his vision for the constituency and for the students come to full life.



"I assured them of my desire to continue with my vision of helping train 100 engineers for my constituency within the shortest possible time," he stated.



In January, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum announcedthat he was fully sponsoring some 30 students to go and study engineering at the UMaT as part of "my vision of ensuring that Bosomtwe gets 100 engineers within the next ten years is on course."



Only yesterday, May 5, 2021, the MP increased the number to 60 beneficiaries, doubling his initial sponsorship list.



