Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: GNA

Graphic designer in court for allegedly defiling 13-year old

File Photo

A Graphic Designer, accused of repeatedly having sex with a 13 year-old girl at a Bubuashie urinal, in Accra, Thursday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, charged with defilement.



Jeremiah Anyamful has, however denied the charge.



The Court, presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, admitted Anyamful to bail in the sum of GHC 60,000 with three sureties - one of which is to be justified with a landed property.



The Court, therefore, ordered that the valuation report on the landed property be deposited at the court’s registry.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the mother of the girl, who resided at the Bubuashie Ayigbe Town, reported the case.



Anyamful and the complainant were neighbours, with a wall separating their homes, he said.



On June 17 this year, the Prosecution said, the girl unceremoniously left home at about 0720 hours and returned at about 1600 hours.



This made her mother suspicious of something untoward. Consequently, the following day, she examined her genitalia and noticed a possible sexual abuse.



The Prosecution said she then quizzed her daughter, who revealed that it was Anyamful who had been having sex with her in 2019.



However, in 2020 he had not repeated it.



The Prosecution said the victim explained that Anyamful usually sneaked a look into their house and signalled her to meet him at the urinal for sex, which she obliged.



Anyamful, the Prosecution said, gave her GHC5.00 after each session, which happened on the bare floor of the urinal or behind her mother’s house.



The mother, subsequently, reported the matter to the Police at the Kaneshie Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, where she was issued with a Police Medical Form to take victim to the hospital for an examination and a report; as well as treatment.



“The medical officer after examination confirmed that the victim had been defile,” the Prosecution said.



Anyamful was, consequently, arrested on July 6 to assist in investigations.



However, during interrogations he denied any wrongdoing, the Prosecution said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.