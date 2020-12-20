General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Graduating with a first-class after 14 attempts - the story of Emmanuel Sam

Emmanuel Nana Appiah Sam was denied a certificate at KNUST after he trailed 14 times in exams

Emmanuel Nana Appiah Sam was denied a certificate at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after 14 attempts at graduation.



He revealed on his LinkedIn page that he had pursued BSc. Agriculture and was given a maximum of four semesters (two years) to rewrite all the referred and failed papers, which he did successfully.



After writing all the papers, he still did not meet the minimum requirement needed to secure a certificate.



Emmanuel Sam explained: "I was able to use 2 semesters to finish writing them but at the end, my CWA fell below the pass mark of 40.00 hence I did not qualify for a certificate."



After his one year of national service and staying at home for another year, he decided to enrol as a fresh student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in 2016.



He then graduated with first-class honours in BSc. Natural Resources Management with a GPA of 3.87, being one of the top three graduating students with the highest GPAs.



Nana Appiah Sam used his inspiring story to advise the youth stating that: "It has not been an easy journey but the lessons are going to be a part of me forever. All the prayers and tears I thought God had ignored 6 years ago he had not. I don't know what you're going through and I have so many things to tell you but most importantly I'll say don't stop praying. God has not ignored you and when the moment comes, he'll blow your mind!"





