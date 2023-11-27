Graduates urged to take calculated risks, see failure as opportunity for advancement

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: GNA

Newly graduated students at the SALT Institute, a postgraduate degree Institution, have been urged to take calculated risks and foster an environment that perceives failure as a valuable opportunity for advancement.



They have been asked to question established norms and put in processes that entail calculated conditions that promote experimentation and curiosity.



Madam Mercy Debrah-Karikari, Secretary to Cabinet, made the call in her keynote address at the second graduation ceremony for the Institute.



She encouraged them to develop a cognitive orientation that perceived obstacles as prospects and saw failure as a conduit for acquiring knowledge and change for greater heights.



Madam Bebrah-Karikari said: “Be trailblazers in your respective disciplines, utilising innovative approaches to harness the several unexplored possibilities on our continents.”



She said as they moved high in academic careers and took up roles and responsibilities in society, their leadership acumen would be critical to achieving any goals.



Madam Bebrah-Karikari charged them to be transformational leaders with the capacity for adaptive innovation that would prepare them to traverse the challenges of Ghana and Africa.



“The use of technological advancements, data analysis and contemporary patterns to discover innovative solutions to long-standing issues would guarantee that Africa does not merely develop, but does so sustainably,” she said



She said Ghana and Africa needed leaders who dreamt big, led with integrity and promoted inclusivity, adding that in the pursuit of leadership excellence, “we should remember that the essence of leadership does not lie in the positions, but in the meaningful impact we make on the lives of those we serve.”



Dr Kodzo Alabo, Rector of SALT Institute, said the second congregation signified the Institution’s unwavering dedication to nurturing, educating, and supporting emerging leaders both within Africa and on a global scale.



“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us reflect on the impact these graduates will have as they embark on their professional journeys, contributing to the development and undoubtedly shaping a brighter future for our continent,” he said.



The Sundoulos Advanced Leadership Training (SALT) Institute is affiliated with the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



In all, 20 students graduated with a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy while nine students had a Master of Arts in Leadership and Management.



Miss Mavis Asare, who graduated with a Master of Arts in Leadership and Management was the Overall Best graduate.