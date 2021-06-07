Govt won’t sacrifice quality of education – Ntim Fordjuor

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Deputy Minister-designate for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has assured Ghanaians that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not compromise the quality of education in Ghana.



He said this when he was asked by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu during his vetting by the Appointments Committee on Monday, June 7, to ensure “that quality standards will not be compromised for purposes of higher education in the country using those institutions.”



Mr Iddrisu who is also lawmaker for Tamale Central noted that “There’s what you call mushrooming of private universities in Ghana that has no respect for quality standards, yet it has the approval of the Ministry of Education working through its regulatory institutions.”



Responding to him, Mr Fordjour said “Considering some of the key policy intentions of the Public University Act, it’s all intentioned towards addressing some of these matters.



“Therefore, I will support the reengagement of stakeholders to ensure that the Public Universities bill comes back to the table to ensure standards at the tertiary level are not compromised.”