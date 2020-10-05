General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt treating secessionists with kids gloves, I'm disappointed in Akufo-Addo - Charles Owusu

Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Operations at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has scolded President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government over the Western Togoland revolt.



Accoridng to him, the government is playing with the separatist group that carried out attacks in the Volta Region amidst demands to become autonomous country.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu expressed disappointment in the government for not using the necessary force to instil discipline in the separatists.



Western Togoland Secession



Some secessionist group days ago carried out separate attacks in the Volta Region.



The group on Friday, September 25, attacked some Police stations in the Volta Region and blocked roads in the Region preventing vehicular and human movements.



The group subsequently carried out an arson attack on the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Region on Tuesday, September 29.



They are said to have also seized some guns belonging to some Police personnel, all in protest against the Government of Ghana amidst demands for them to become an autonomous country called ''Western Togoland''.



The Police have reportedly arrested over 30 suspects in connection with the attacks.



Charles Owusu Registers Displeasure



Charles Owusu says he is not pleased with the way the government is handling the issue.



He wondered why the Speaker of Parliament hasn't yet summoned the National Security Minister before the House to address the issue.



''I think the government is playing with them too much. We should act fast to resolve the issue...I suggest that Parliament should summon the National Security Minister...They should call him; come and brief the country. What happened? Why?''



He charged the government to stop treating the group with kid gloves.



''Assuming they had gone on a shooting spree in town when they seized the guns from the Police, what would have been the fate of the country? To the extent that they were able to kidnap three Policemen and also injured the District or Divisional Commander who is currently on admission in the hospital. Why couldn't we beef up security in numbers within that area?'', he questioned.





