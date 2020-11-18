General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Govt treated Amidu like a ‘spoilt child’ – Oko-Boye

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Benard Oko-Boye

Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Benard Oko-Boye, has stated the Akufo-Addo-led government has been so charitable to Martin Amidu that he could be likened to a “spoilt child”.



Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, resigned from his position Monday, November 16, under circumstances he claimed were presidential interference with his work and threats on his life. Martin Amidu said the production of a corruption risk assessment of the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal which involves government appointees and persons deemed as close associates of President Akufo-Addo provoked a reaction from the presidency which traumatized him.



His claims were however challenged by the president in a 9-paged response signed by the executive secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo. According to the presidency, Martin Amidu has not been truthful in the matter, and that no government appointee ever interfered with his work.



It also emerged in the response from the presidency that Mr. Amidu was provided with all the support he needed to set up the Office of the Special Prosecutor, but he failed to delivered.



The deputy minister believes that the Akufo-Addo-led government has shown enough commitment in making the Office of the Special Prosecutor a success.



“I don’t know the extreme support this government wants to give Amidu. They have treated him like a last born and like a spoilt child. The letter states that, despite even having funds for both capital expenditure and recurrent expenditure, we even go ahead to pay his bills.



“Someone who has gotten funds in his account, and he says he wants a building opposite the UK High Commission and he changed his mind to say he wants GetFund building.”



Mr. Amidu had also complained about not having a staff of his own, except for a handful of people who were seconded to his office. But the presidency explained it had given clearance for Mr. Amidu to employ 249 staff but he failed to do so.



Asked how Mr. Amidu was going to employ other staff when he had not received an appointment letter himself, Mr. Oko-Boye said he could have employed people pending when his office would be ready.



“He could have done his appointments and issue dates it would take effect. He was never impeded in his works. Someone who can walk into Jubilee house anytime and states the things he needs and he will have pumped out that much”.

